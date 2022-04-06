Canada Nickel raises $51.6 million to bring Timmins deposit to mine-ready stage – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 6, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mine developer intersects high-grade nickel at Crawford project

This is has been one of those ‘milestone’ weeks for Timmins mine developer Canada Nickel Company and its Crawford nickel sulphide project.

First, the Toronto-based company announced it had pulled the highest grade of nickel drill core ever recorded on the property, then it cashed up for the remainder of this year, taking in $51.6 million from the sale of flow-through shares.

The flow-through money is being invested back into the project to finish the technical studies needed to bring Crawford up to a more mine-ready stage as well as pay off some existing debt.

The Crawford nickel sulphide project, 40 kilometres north of Timmins, is Canada Nickel’s anchor project. With the resource already at hand, Canada Nickel maintains it will have the largest base metal mine in the country and the world’s fourth largest nickel sulphide deposit.

