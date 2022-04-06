As mining plans ramp up, Millertown hopes to grow with its new, golden neighbours – by Garrett Barry (CBC News Newfoundland Labrador – April 5, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Communities around Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake project are preparing — and praying — for big changes in their region as the mining company takes the next steps toward construction of its open-pit mines.

The project passed a major environmental assessment process with the Newfoundland and Labrador government last month and hopes to bring contractors to the site to start building the mine’s infrastructure this summer.

The mine, which would be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada, promises to employ about 400 people through construction and operation.Millertown, a nearby town of about 80 people, is preparing to become the mine’s gateway.

“We’re really excited,” said Mayor Fiona Humber in a recent interview. “We’ve been looking forward to it for … 10 years or so.” Though the company will be building an accommodations camp, and most workers will stay there, Humber hopes for some spillover into her small community — especially from those with connections to the area.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/millertown-marathon-gold-1.6407598