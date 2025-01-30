Ontario OKs $90M to upgrade Ring of Fire region – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – Janaury 29, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Queen’s Park and Aroland First Nation have signed a multi-million-dollar agreement to plan a transmission line in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire area in the province’s north. The deal also includes support for upgrades to Anaconda and Painter Lake Roads, which are important connections on the road, which is under study, to the Ring of Fire, the government said Tuesday.

The Ring of Fire, known for vast potential but only a few projects, lies about 540 km northeast of Thunder Bay. The hydro line is planned near Aroland First Nation, located at what is known as the “gateway” to the Ring of Fire, 60 km north of Geraldton on Highway 584/643.

“With the risk of U.S. tariffs, it’s never been more important for us to work together to do everything possible to keep our economy competitive,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “At the top of the list is unlocking the economic potential of the Ring of Fire region. These partnerships will transform Northern Ontario with new jobs, growth and opportunities throughout the region.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/environment/ontario-oks-90m-to-upgrade-ring-of-fire-region/1003875217/