China funnelled $57 billion to control critical mineral supply chain – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – January 29, 2025)

China has systematically extended its control over critical minerals essential for the global energy transition and net-zero emissions, using a network of at least 26 state-backed financial institutions over the past two decades, a new report shows.

The database, compiled by AidData at the College of William & Mary in the United States, reveals how Beijing has leveraged an intricate web of financial mechanisms to dominate the global supply chain for critical minerals. These minerals — including copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium and rare earth elements — are vital for emerging technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.

Between 2000 and 2021, Chinese financial institutions provided nearly $57 billion in loans to 19 low- and middle-income countries, the report shows. A parallel study title Power Playbook: Beijing’s Bid to Secure Overseas Transition Minerals, outlines 93 loan commitments and one grant involving 86 financiers — a mix of Chinese and non-Chinese entities — to 59 recipients.

