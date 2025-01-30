M23 rebels in Goma: gains to boost illicit mineral trade through Rwanda, analysts say – by Sonia Rolley and Felix Njini (Reuters – January 28, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

Jan 28 (Reuters) – A lightning advance in Congo’s mineral-rich eastern borderlands is set to boost the M23 rebellion’s illegal mining revenues, with analysts predicting a further surge in illicit trade in minerals including coltan and gold through neighbouring Rwanda.

The Rwanda-backed insurgency entered Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, this week, marking a major turning point in a conflict with government forces that has raised fears of a spillover into a broader regional war.

The rebels, which Rwanda denies supporting, have long been funded at least in part by the illicit mineral trade. Those revenue flows intensified after M23 – the latest in a long line of Tutsi-led rebellions – seized the coltan-rich Rubaya area in April, U.N. experts found.

