Cameco hopes to repeat its 2018 success in fending off Trump uranium tariffs as threat looms once more – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – January 28, 2025)

Canada’s Cameco Corp. fought off U.S. tariffs on uranium during President Donald Trump’s first term and it hopes to do so again as the global uranium heavyweight pushes for cooler heads to prevail in Washington.

After he was elected for a second term last fall, Mr. Trump said he was planning to impose 25-per-cent tariffs on all imports of Canadian goods. On the day he was inaugurated, he said those tariffs could take effect on Saturday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday confirmed that Mr. Trump’s Saturday timeline for tariffs against Canada is still in the cards.

Cameco chief executive Tim Gitzel mapped out during a recent investor conference how the Saskatoon-based company painstakingly persuaded Mr. Trump’s administration in 2018 that tariffs on imports of Canadian uranium was a bad idea. The U.S. was contemplating putting tariffs on uranium imports around the same time it was rolling out tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel, he said.

