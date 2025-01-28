Trump wastes no time on the Ambler Road – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – January 21, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Reinstating Ambler Road permits was part of the “Unleashing Alaska” executive order signed by President Trump on first day back in office.

With the stroke of a pen on his first day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reverse the previous administration’s decision to revoke permits required to build a road to the Ambler Mining District, along with a series of other Biden era initiatives that are significantly impacting resource development in Alaska.

The “Unleashing Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential” executive order signed by Trump shortly after being sworn into office reflects a list of sweeping changes requested by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

A 28-page “Alaska Priorities for Federal Transition” report sent to the incoming President’s transition team in December detailed actions Trump should take to reverse what the Dunleavy administration characterized as a “four-year assault on Alaska’s statehood and economy” by the Biden administration.

