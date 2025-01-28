GRAPH: What global copper mining’s top tier could look like – by Frik Els (Mining.com – January 27, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Last year, copper mining industry watchers were kept entertained by the prospects of a tie-up between BHP and Anglo American after the world’s top miner in May launched an unsolicited bid for the 108-year old company.

The FT reported over the weekend that Melbourne-based BHP is putting a bid for Anglo on ice. Not surprising given the divergence in their share price performance and whether BHP has the pockets or the stomach for a now much more expensive acquisition has always been in doubt.

Anglo American more than once rebuffed BHP’s advances, but since the sweetened $49 billion takeover was first declared dead, the London-headquartered company has been busy getting in the right shape should BHP have another go (still not ruled out entirely, given the company’s careful wording around the issue).

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/graph-what-global-copper-minings-top-tier-could-look-like/