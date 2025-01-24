Toronto airport gold heist: Air Canada ordered to pay just $18K to Brink’s for $24M stolen crate – by Adrian Humphreys (National Post – January 24, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

Poorly completed paperwork on stolen load of gold bars and cash means airline only needs to pay general compensation as if it was a suitcase of clothes

In the messy aftermath of the Toronto airport gold heist — that saw $24 million in gold bars and cash driven away by thieves from an Air Canada warehouse­ — the airline has been ordered by the Federal Court to pay Brink’s transport company just $18,600 in compensation for their huge loss because of poorly completed paperwork on the stolen shipment.

Brink’s, a U.S.-based secure transit company, sued Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, after a large crate Brink’s was moving from Switzerland to Canada was stolen from the airline’s warehouse at Pearson airport shortly after arriving on an Air Canada flight from Zurich in 2023.

Inside the shipping crate was currency from various countries being shipped from a Swiss bank to a currency exchange in Vancouver, valued at about $2,800,000 at today’s exchange rate, and gold bars from a metal refinery in Switzerland to the TD Bank in Toronto, valued at about $21,528,000.

