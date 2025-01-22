Rio Tinto bets on Trump support for long-stalled Arizona copper mine – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – January 22, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it is very optimistic about US President Donald Trump granting it the final permits for its long-delayed Resolution copper project in Arizona.

The mining giant has faced a 12-year permitting battle to develop the Resolution mine, which has the potential to supply more than a quarter of the US domestic copper needs for decades. “I do think that we have really good chances now to progress that project,” chief executive Jakob Stausholm told the Financial Times. “We have made a lot of progress.”

Development progress on the mine remains tied up in US courts, partly due to opposition from Native American groups. The mine’s development would create a massive crater, impacting a sacred site where Arizona’s San Carlos Apache tribe conducts religious ceremonies.

