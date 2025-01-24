Ontario’s big EV gamble just lost everything to Trump – by Randall Denley (National Post – January 24, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

Ford placed a big bet on increasing American demand for EVs, but the new president’s moves almost certainly ended that possibility

U.S. President Donald Trump hasn’t imposed any tariffs on Canada yet, but he’s already dealt a potentially devastating blow to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s signature industrial policy.

Ford has heavily touted his plan to make the province a major player in the electric-vehicle industry, especially in the production of batteries. Ontario has promised billions of dollars in government support to make it happen. With the stroke of a pen this week, Trump undermined that plan, perhaps fatally.

As in Canada, the American EV market is largely driven by government rules and incentives. Trump gutted those. He ended mandatory sales quotas for EVs, cancelled a US$7,500 tax credit for buyers, froze federal money for a charger installation program, and abandoned the previous administration’s generous financial support for EV plants.

For the rest of this column: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/randall-denley-ontarios-big-ev-gamble-just-lost-everything-to-trump