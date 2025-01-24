‘It’s a catastrophe’: Southern Alberta’s ag industry concerned over potential coal mining pollution – by Karsen Marczuk (CTV News Calgary – January 23, 2025)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/calgary/

Pushback continues to mount over possible coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, with the latest being a letter penned to the provincial government over the impact coal mining could have on the agriculture industry.

“We are very concerned with the impact on integrated agriculture in southwestern Alberta,” said Chris Spearman with the Water for Food Group. “We don’t understand — our question to the Alberta government is basically – ‘are they prepared to sacrifice a multi-billion-dollar food industry for a coal mine?’”

With southern Alberta known as the province’s heart of agriculture, roughly $14 billion in products are exported every year. Spearman says a coal mine could create 400 jobs, while nearly 200,000 people downstream rely on agriculture for the economy we have in Alberta.

