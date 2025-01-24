Gold nears $2,800 all-time high as BoJ rate hike fuels bullish momentum and global inflation concerns -by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – January 24, 2025)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – The gold market is once again within striking distance of all-time highs above $2,800 an ounce as the metal continues to attract international attention. Some analysts suggest that gold’s bullish momentum is just beginning, following its achievement of record highs against the Japanese yen overnight.

Gold rallied against the yen after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates to “around 0.5%,” the highest level in 17 years. At the same time, the central bank signaled the potential for further tightening.

“If the outlook presented in the January Outlook Report will be realized, the Bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation,” the BoJ said in its monetary policy statement.

