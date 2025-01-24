Ford government looks to tweak mining claims in Ontario – by Charlie Pinkerton (The Trillium/Northern Ontario Business – January 24, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The province’s online claims system, which First Nations have argued allows violations of their rights, wouldn’t be impacted by the proposed changes

As it looks for ways to expedite the extraction of Ontario’s natural resources, the Ford government has proposed changes to how prospectors secure lands’ mining rights.

Draft regulatory changes published by the province’s Ministry of Mines last week would tweak certain requirements and timelines that a claimant to a property’s mining rights must meet before the government confirms their claim.

They came just over a year after the government accepted submissions from the public on ways “to improve Ontario’s mineral exploration assessment work regime.” Mines Minister George Pirie’s ministry officially proposed a collection of changes in a posting on the province’s environmental registry last week.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/ford-government-looks-to-tweak-mining-claims-in-ontario-10123592