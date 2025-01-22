Ottawa finally rolls out its Ring of Fire assessment plan – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 21, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

With an election looming, feds and First Nations to study the pros and cons of Far North mine development

Almost five years after Ottawa called for a Regional Assessment of the Ring of Fire, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and 15 First Nations have defined a purpose and a plan.

In what the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change called a “milestone” for sustainable development in a Jan. 20 news release, the terms of reference have been finalized to begin the process of assessing the potential cumulative impacts of industrial development in Ontario’s Far North.

It kicks off a two-and-half-year process — 30 months — before federal bureaucrats and First Nation partners turn out a final report on the pros and cons of the impacts of proposed mining activity in the James Bay region. A federal news release and a background supporting document said this first-of-its-kind Ottawa-First Nations exercise will be led by a working group of administrators from IAAC and the Matawa and Mushkegowuk tribal councils.

