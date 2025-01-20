Province needs to cast the net wide on Ring of Fire consultation, says Marten Falls chief – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 17, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Bruce Achneepineskum looks for new regional discussion table and more involvement from Ottawa

Doug Ford’s full-speed-ahead approach to build a Ring of Fire road and mine more critical minerals compelled a council of northwestern Ontario chiefs to tap the brakes on the premier’s enthusiasm.

The Matawa Chiefs Council outlined their stance in a news release this week that more relationship-building with Indigenous communities needs to be done before any industrial development takes place in the James Bay mineral belt.

Marten Falls Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said while his community stands to reap the rewards from mining-related development in the Far North, other outlying communities feel they could be left out in the cold. “That’s where the chiefs are coming from,” said Achneepineskum. The chiefs are asking for a meeting with the premier.

