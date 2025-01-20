Precious metals breathe a sigh of relief as Trump signals delay in tariffs ahead of inauguration – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – Janaury 20, 2025)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Gold and silver markets could start to breathe a little easier as U.S. markets are closed in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it appears that soon-to-be President Donald Trump could delay the implementation of tariffs.

Trump will be sworn in Monday as America’s 47th president and gold and silver have seen extreme volatility in anticipation that he would enact significant tariffs to support American manufacturing on day one.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump issued a presidential memo directing federal agencies to investigate trade deficits and address unfair trade and currency policies by other nations. The directive, however, stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, as many nations feared.

