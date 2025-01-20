Invisible engravings, ethical diamonds: the technology that tracks stones from mine to market (Euro News – January 2025)

https://www.euronews.com/

International laws prohibit the trade of diamonds from countries in conflict, but for now, it is impossible to be certain of the origin of the precious stones. A Polish laboratory has found the solution.

Could the diamond in your engagement ring come from a country in conflict, like Russia? Not legally, and there is now a technology developed by a European project in Poland that could prevent it from happening illegally in the future.

Barbara Dembowska runs her diamond sales business in the Polish city of Poznań. Its precious stones only come from trusted suppliers in Belgium, France or Italy, but in reality not even their certificates can guarantee the origin one hundred per cent. New technologies developed by Nanores, a laboratory in Wroclaw, are revolutionary in this respect.

