Korean market embraces lab-grown diamonds – by Back Byung-yeul (Korea Times – January 13, 2025)

The global diamond market is undergoing a transformative shift, with lab-grown diamonds emerging as a formidable force. This shift is particularly evident in Korea, where these ethically sourced and cost-effective gems are quickly gaining popularity, carving out a niche in the wedding and anniversary jewelry sectors, according to Iris Arnold, CEO and founder of the U.K.-based jewelry company Novita Diamonds.

“Lab-grown diamonds are undoubtedly a game changer in the jewelry industry. They are revolutionizing the market by making diamonds more accessible and aligning with consumer values around sustainability and ethics,” Arnolds told The Korea Times in a recent written interview.

She said, however, the meaning of the diamond — a pledge of eternal love — will never fade. “The intrinsic value of diamonds as symbols of love, commitment, and eternity remains unchanged. Whether lab-grown or mined, the significance of a diamond lies in the emotions and memories it represents, not just its origin,” the CEO said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/culture/2025/01/135_390304.html