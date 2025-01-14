FPX Nickel releases optimistic economic impact numbers for its Baptiste project – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – January 13, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

FPX Nickel released an economic impact study for its Baptiste nickel project in central British Columbia. The company engaged Mansfield Consulting to assess the potential regional, provincial, and national economic impact of the Baptiste Nickel Project.

The impact study is based on the findings of FPX Nickel’s pre-feasibility study from September 2023. Company studies indicate the mine has a life of over 30 years.

The consultant’s impact study found the project will generate a total gross domestic product (GDP) of $45.6 billion. The company’s report estimates total labour-related income adds up to $17.5 billion. Mansfield Consulting also gave total estimates on government tax revenues from the project.

