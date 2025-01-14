Canadian Mining Hall of Fame adds Boyd, Giustra, MacLean, Sheahan – by Colin McClelland (Nothern Miner – January 13, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Sean Boyd, the chair of Agnico Eagle Mines recalled when the company’s performance prompted CNN’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer to eat a crow sandwich on air. Boyd’s mother was watching. “That man wasn’t very nice to you today,” she said.

Cramer was recanting his conviction after only a poor quarter. Boyd never wavered in his commitment and actually booked the TV appearance to avoid accusations of ducking out when times were tough. “The producer said ‘Well, thanks for coming on, at least you got to give your side of the story,’” Boyd recounted. “And I said, ‘Remember: I called you,’ and he said, ‘That’s why you’re coming on again.’”

The perseverance and support for media as he built Agnico into a $60-billion company are some of the traits that landed Boyd a place Jan. 9 in The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. The 37-year-old institution was itself hatched by Mort Brown, then-publisher of The Northern Miner, and then-Agnico chair Paul Penna. Boyd was in the room that day.

