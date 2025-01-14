Premier wants critical minerals production accelerated – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 14, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Ford promotes more robust cross-border trade with U.S. as threat of tariffs loom

Expect a major announcement on the north-south road to the Ring of Fire during the PDAC mining convention in March.That was the word from Premier Doug Ford and Mines Minister George Pirie during a Jan. 13 press conference in Toronto to promote Fortress Am-Can, touted as a new strategic alliance between Canada and the U.S. that involves a plan to fast-track critical minerals production.

Critical minerals and the untapped potential of the Ring of Fire received frequent mention by Ford, Pirie and Northern Development and Indigenous Minister Greg Rickford.

They touched on cutting red tape to expedite approvals of new mines while working closely with First Nations and U.S. legislators to get minerals mined, processed and shipped to the factory floor. Pirie said Ontario’s “ready to mine, ready to manufacture, ready to trade and ready to power the economies of the future in partnership with our American allies.”

