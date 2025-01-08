Wabun Tribal Council boss goes to bat for Newmont – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 7, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Batise respectful of Takywa Tagamou Nation’s position, but disagrees with their portrayal of gold miner

Newmont isn’t the “bad actor” that it’s being made out to be. Wabun Tribal Council executive director Jason Batise reaffirmed his organization’s support that the gold mining company has proven itself as a good corporate citizen and solid First Nations partner in operating its mines in the Timmins and Chapleau area.

Timmins-based Wabun issued a news release last week throwing its support behind Newmont-owned Porcupine Mines in the face of a legal claim filed last November by Takywa Tagamou Nation (TTN).

TTN, an Indigenous community near Cochrane, accuses the company and the Ontario government of failing in its duty to consult with them on a plan to bring the inactive Pamour mine back into production. TTN wants all permits and approvals for Pamour halted and a joint land-use planning exercise initiated to come up with a more collaborative process of issuing permits.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/wabun-tribal-council-boss-goes-to-bat-for-newmont-10040689