Trudeau ‘wish list’ fell short for miners in green energy transition – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – January 7, 2025)

Cabinet ministers implemented few policies that addressed the challenges, miners say

Speaking to a group of mining industry professionals at a conference in early 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear what role he saw for their sector in the future. “The mining industry cannot only drive the clean (energy) transition, but profit from it,” he said.

Now, as Trudeau plans to exit as the federal Liberals’ leader after 12 years, many inside the mining sector are hopeful that their industry is already in the early stages of a revitalization, driven by exactly what Trudeau described years ago: cutting global carbon emissions will significantly increase demand for metals, which will lead to new investment in mining companies and greater government support.

But other mining insiders say that while Trudeau talked about the role mining could play in the green energy transition, his cabinet ministers implemented few policies that addressed the challenges they face, from lengthy permitting processes to the difficulty in raising capital.

