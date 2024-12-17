Premiers push Ottawa to build Northern infrastructure after Arctic foreign policy – by Nick Murray (Canadian Press – December 15, 2024)

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/

OTTAWA – Canada’s Northern premiers are pitching the federal government to dip into its defence budget as a way to bolster Arctic infrastructure and help meet the NATO spending target in the process.

The calls come after Canada released its new Arctic foreign policy earlier this month, which committed to promoting investment in a wide range of sectors — including critical mineral development, transportation and energy — but didn’t specifically make funding commitments in those areas.

The policy, Ottawa says, complements the updated defence policy released last April, which focused heavily on the Arctic, promising $218 million over 20 years to build and operate “support hubs” across the North.

Talks on how many billions in annuities Canada, Ontario owe Robinson Superior First Nations begin this week – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Sudbury – December 17, 2024)

Other group of plaintiffs in cases centring on 1850 promise settled for $10B in 2023

Canada is expected to present a settlement offer this week to First Nations of Robinson Superior treaty territory in a longstanding case involving annuities owed to the Anishinaabe on the northern shores of the Great Lakes.

Once the offer expected Friday is received, it’ll kick off negotiations to partially settle a claim that dates back to 1999 and could be worth dozens of billions of dollars. Lawyers for the Robinson Superior communities anticipate Ontario will make its own offer sometime around the new year, as a deadline imposed by the Supreme Court of Canada looms over the two Crown governments.

In its landmark decision earlier in June, the top court told the federal and provincial governments that they had until Jan. 26 to make offers. According to the ruling, the First Nations could request an extension, but Canada and Ontario cannot. “We’ll hold the Crown’s feet to the fire here in order to secure justice,” said Brian Gover, one of the lawyers for the Robinson Superior Anishinaabe.

