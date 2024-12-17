Opinion: I don’t agree with what Luigi Mangione is accused of doing. But I do understand why people are praising it – by Justin Ling (Toronto Star – December 16, 2024)

https://www.thestar.com/

As a political statement, Luigi Mangione’s manifesto is not particularly interesting. It is about as mundane as the locale where it was discovered: in the backpack of a 26-year-old hiding in a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione is accused of plotting and carrying out the early morning assassination of Brian Thompson, the CEO of health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare. In Mangione’s eyes, at least according to his manifesto, Thompson was just a totem of an industry that has “gotten too powerful.” “Frankly,” he declared,” these parasites simply had it coming.”

It should go without saying that Thompson’s murder was indefensible. It was both immoral and impotent; it won’t meaningfully improve healthcare for anyone. But if Mangione’s actions were wrong, and they were, deeply, morally and legally wrong, his broader charge of “corruption and greed” is basically correct.

For the rest of this column: https://www.thestar.com/opinion/contributors/i-don-t-agree-with-what-luigi-mangione-is-accused-of-doing-but-i-do/article_9167959a-b99a-11ef-94a8-bb902c0d4215.html