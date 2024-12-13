Will Alaska mining surge under Trump 2.0? – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – December 6, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

President-elect vows to maximize Alaska’s mining potential; an aligned Congress swings political pendulum in industry’s favor.

With an incoming president that favors “reshoring” over “friendshoring” the nation’s critical mineral supply chains and a Congress positioned to pass permitting reform and other mining-related legislation that has stalled in one chamber or the other for more than a decade, America’s mining sector is poised for growth following the outcome of the Nov. 5 election.

“We are going to have a federal government – with the Senate, with the House, with the White House – that’s going to be fully backing our mining industry,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said during a Nov. 6 impromptu address to a group of attendees at the Alaska Miners Association annual convention in Anchorage.

Considering that just two days later, President-elect Trump sent a video message vowing “to ensure Alaska can take advantage of every opportunity to explore and develop its tremendous resources,” The Last Frontier state’s mining sector seems especially well-positioned for backing from Washington.

