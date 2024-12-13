Global scramble for critical minerals fuelling protectionism – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Northern Miner – December 12, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

A growing wave of protectionism is sweeping across 72 nations, as governments scramble to secure access to critical minerals essential for strategic industries, new research by global risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft shows. The study reveals a surge in state intervention not seen in Western democracies since the early 20th century, driven by concerns over national security and supply chain stability.

Verisk Maplecroft’s Resource Nationalism Index (RNI), which measures protectionism and interventionism in the energy and mining spaces across 198 countries, highlights a sharp increase in protectionist policies over the past five years. The trend is most pronounced in Europe and North America, where geopolitical tensions and a fractured global landscape are reshaping economic practices.

Europe has been at the forefront of this shift, with major economies like Germany, Spain, the U.K., and Poland showing significant declines in the RNI rankings. Germany, in particular, has plummeted 122 places in the index, reflecting its aggressive policies to reduce dependence on external energy and mineral sources.

