Nova Scotia quietly advancing pursuit of critical mineral development – by Taryn Grant (CBC News Nova Scotia – December 12, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

The deals come on heels of critical mineral strategies released last year from both N.S. and Ottawa

Nova Scotia has struck a deal with Ottawa to help with the pursuit of growing the critical minerals industry, which some say is essential for supporting clean energy goals. Shortly before calling a snap election this fall, Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet signed an order-in-council that refers to funding from Ottawa “for the development of critical mineral potential in Nova Scotia.”

The province did not answer questions about the deal during the campaign. Following the Progressive Conservative win last month, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said the province has signed two agreements with Natural Resources Canada.

“One of the agreements will help develop supply chains, and the other will help assess the province’s critical mineral potential,” they said.The department declined to provide any other details, stating it needed to work with its federal partners before sharing more information.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-quietly-advancing-pursuit-of-critical-mineral-development-1.7407619