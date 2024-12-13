Grid Metals, Teck Resources team up to explore nickel sulphide project in Manitoba – by Staff (Mining.com – December 12, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Battery metals explorer Grid Metals (TSXV: GRDM) will team up with Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A/TECK.B) to advance the Mawka nickel-copper-PGM (platinum group metals) project in southeastern Manitoba.

Under an option agreement entered on Thursday, Teck can acquire up to a 70% interest in the project by spending C$15.7 million on the project and making staged cash payments totalling C$1.6 million to Grid Metals.

The Canadian mining major can first acquire a 51% interest by making C$600,000 in cash payments, including a firm commitment of C$400,000, and spending a total of C$5.7 million on exploration over four years. To acquire the additional 19%, it needs to spend C$10 million on exploration over the following three years.

