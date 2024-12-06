Vale to trim management staff in Sudbury and around the world – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – December 6, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Union says its members won’t be affected by the cuts

Vale Base Metals will be shedding some staff in Sudbury but as of now the downsizing seems isolated to management and will not impact the rank and file.

“We have been informed there is an internal, managerial reorganization, that is obviously resulting in job losses, as has been reported already,” said USW 6500 vice-president Ray Hammond. “But we have not been informed of who or how many people that affects.”

Hammond said the union has been given no indication that any of its workers are slated to lose their jobs. “We have not been informed of it affecting our membership in any way,” he said. “They’re still hiring, for us, and we still have new members going through training as we speak.”

He said the company will notify USW 6500 in advance of any layoff notices for unionized staff, and that has not happened at this point. The reorganization is “affecting local management,” said Hammond. “But we don’t know to what level. We’re supposed to be getting more clarity by next week.”

In a statement, Vale confirmed the cuts but offered few details. “This week we initiated staff changes aimed at making Vale Base Metals more resilient, agile and competitive across our assets for sustained long-term growth,” Vale said in a release.

