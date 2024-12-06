Saddened by Kidd mine news? McEwen Mining sees new gold production over the horizon – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – December 5, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Toronto gold company drilling off Grey Fox deposit with bump in resources expected in early 2025

While Glencore’s Kidd base metals mine is slated for closure in two years time, the legendary Timmins camp is far from finished when it comes gold mining longevity. McEwen Mining is excited by a new prospect in its gold mining stable at the Fox Complex, east of the city, that contains a new and emerging deposit dubbed Grey Fox.

In releasing a raft of high-grade assay results this week, the Toronto gold company framed the ongoing exploration program at Grey Fox as opening up “new possibilities for resource and production growth” in what is already a very prolific mining area for McEwen.

The company boldly compares the geology at Grey Fox to the Hishikari Gold Mine in Japan, one of the world’s richest gold mines that’s produced 8.6 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 30 to 40 grams per tonne since 1985.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/saddened-by-kidd-mine-news-mcewen-mining-sees-new-gold-production-over-the-horizon-9905316