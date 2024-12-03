Trudeau’s ‘vibe bribe’ will get the wrong kind of attention abroad – by Greg Quinn (Read The Line – December 3, 2024)

https://www.readtheline.ca/

Greg Quinn OBE is a former British diplomat who has served in Estonia, Ghana, Belarus, Iraq, Washington D.C., Kazakhstan, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, Canada, and Antigua and Barbuda in addition to stints in London.

In my years in the British diplomatic service, I had a chance to experience politics in many countries, including, of course, Canada. Along the way I’ve drawn some conclusions. One of them is that elections are funny things — they tend to make political leaders forget inhibitions about policies they’d previously opposed while suddenly finding money that had presumably fallen down the back of the sofa.

Which is exactly what appears to have happened in Canada recently with the prime minister’s announcement of the temporary removal of GST/HST, from 14 December this year until 15 February next year, plus a $250 per person give away.

The cost to the federal government of the GST/HST holiday will be some $1.6 billion. If Parliament ultimately agrees to issue $250 cheques to eligible persons that will cost another $4.7 billion (although it is important to note these have yet to be approved).

