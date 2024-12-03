Glencore confirms it will close Kidd Creek Mine at the end of 2026 – by Darren MacDonald (CTV News Northern Ontario – December 3, 2024)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

A spokesperson for Glencore Canada said Tuesday the company will close its Kidd Creek Mine near Timmins at the end of December 2026.

Alexis Segal, head of communications for Glencore Canada, told CTV News the decision comes after a 2021 study found there was no way to extend the life of the mine. “It’s already the deepest base metal mine in the world,” Segal said. There was no way to safely and economically mine deeper, forcing Glencore to close.

The decision will affect about 600 employees, he said. “We are conscious of the impact his decision will have on our employees,” Segal added. Their focus now, he said, is only helping workers prepare for the transition and find new roles.

