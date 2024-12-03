Ontario launches multimillion-dollar U.S. ad campaign amid Trump’s tariff threat (CBC News Toronto – December 02, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/

Campaign will run through the holidays with expanded placements in the new year

Ontario has launched a multimillion-dollar U.S. ad campaign touting economic and cultural ties between the province and its southern neighbour as Canada faces the threat of 25 per cent tariffs enacted by president-elect Donald Trump.

“For generations, this ally to the north has been by your side: Ontario, Canada, a partner connected by shared history, shared values and a shared vision for what we can achieve together,” a narrator says over new and archival video featuring shared landmarks like Niagara Falls and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“Stable and secure when the world around us isn’t, you can rely on Ontario for energy to power your growing economy, and for the critical minerals crucial to new technologies,” the 60-second ad says. The ad also emphasizes that if Ontario were a country, it would be the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner and that the province is the top export destination for 17 states.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-ad-campaign-us-trump-tariff-economy-canada-1.7398496