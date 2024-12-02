This educator became a ‘mining ambassador’ after visiting a northern Ontario gold mine (CBC News Sudbury – December 01, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

The Coté Gold Mine has plans to hire around 110 people in the next year

Joanne Sallay, a self-confessed “city dweller”, says she never put much thought into the mining industry until she was invited to visit IAMGOLD’s Coté Gold Mine, located between Sudbury and Timmins. Sallay is the president and CEO of Teachers on Call, a tutoring company based out of Toronto. She was part of a group of 20 educators that visited the mine.

Several groups, including the Ontario Mining Association, Mining Matters and the Canadian Ecology Centre organized the trip to promote mining as a career option for students.

Before she visited the open-pit mine Sallay said she did an informal survey of her students. “The kids don’t really know anything [about mining], truthfully,” she said. “And what they do know is like 70 years out of date.” Sallay said her own knowledge of mining was almost as limited, and what she learned from the visit shattered all of her perceptions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/mining-ambassador-cote-gold-1.7395931