First Nation accuses Ontario of failing to consult on Timmins mine project – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 26, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Taykwa Tagmou Nation wants government approvals halted on Newmont’s plans to restart Pamour gold mine

A northeastern Ontario First Nation is out to halt the restart of Newmont’s Pamour Mine, outside Timmins, claiming the provincial government has failed in its duty to consult.

Taykwa Tagamou Nation filed claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Nov. 20 asking the court to stay any government authorizations, permits and approvals on Newmont’s plan to recommission and return Pamour to production, 15 years after it was last mined.

The First Nation argues that Ontario failed its constitutional duty to consult by issuing these authorizations, which violate their Treaty 9 rights. Taykwa Tagamou contends the area around Timmins and Newmont’s Porcupine gold mine operations are within its traditional territory.

In its statement of claim, the First Nation said it was not officially notified of Newmont’s restart plans at Pamour until early last year. The First Nation asserts that government approval of a new mining project is a violation under the treaty.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/first-nation-accuses-ontario-of-failing-to-consult-on-timmins-mine-project-9865673