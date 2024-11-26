Mining’s old guard needs strong medicine – by Frik Els (Mining.com – November 22, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

MINING.COM’s ranking of world’s 50 most valuable miners enjoyed a combined market capitalization of $1.51 trillion at the end of Q3, up by single digits since the start of the year compared to rip-roaring broader US and world markets.

Much of the drag on the index comes from the top – the mining industry’s traditional Big 5 – BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Vale and Anglo American. With the exception of Anglo, which received a fillip from BHP’s approach, the stocks are deep in the red for 2024.

Together, the large diversified companies have lost nearly $60 billion in value this year. One bad week – say copper retreats further and iron ore goes into double digits – would see them hit new 52-week lows. As the table shows, on a longer horizon their underperformance is even more startling.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/minings-old-guard-needs-strong-medicine/