Mountain View County selected for Alberta’s first commercial lithium facility – by Dan Singleton (The Albertan – November 21, 2024)

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY – Mountain View County has approved a request by Calgary-based E3 Lithium Ltd. for an option to purchase the land at the former Dyck Gravel Pit east of Highway 2.

In a news release issued Thursday, E3 Lithium Ltd. said the site southeast of Olds will be used for the company’s Clearwater Project’s Central Processing Facility. The property is “well situated for infrastructure, including accessible utilities and roadways, to support E3 Lithium’s development of the first commercial lithium facility in Western Canada.”

Chris Doornbos, president and CAO of E3 Lithium, said in the release, “We have a significant opportunity to build the Clearwater Project in an ideal location, repurposing an existing industrial site into the vision for E3. The site also happens to be easily accessible and surrounded by essential infrastructure for successful operations.”

