First Nations, foreign recruits bolster gold miner Agnico Eagle’s workforce – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – Novemver 18, 2024)

Executive Andre Leite pledges to continue supporting First Nations and Indigenous business partnerships in the North

The vice-president of Canada’s largest gold mining company said there is a lot of excitement these days in the industry, but it’s not just related to the rapidly rising price of gold, which has reached record levels in recent weeks.

Andre Leite, vice-president of Agnico Eagle Mines’ Ontario operations, said his company is working hard to maintain best possible working relations with First Nations both in providing jobs and sustainability for mining operations on Indigenous lands in Northern Ontario.

He said Agnico is striving to become the preferred partner in the northern communities where the company is located. This includes the Detour Lake Mine north of Cochrane (Canada’s largest gold mine), the Macassa mining complex in Kirkland Lake, a regional office in Timmins, smaller offices in Sudbury and North Bay, and the corporate head office in Toronto.

