Crowsnest Pass residents divided as voting on mining at Grassy Mountain gets underway – by Karsen Marczuk (CTV News Calgary – November 20, 2024)

Advance polls for Crowsnest Pass residents were held on Tuesday for a proposed coal mine at Grassy Mountain. In September, the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass announced a non-binding referendum vote would take place asking, “Do you support the development and operations of a metallurgical mine at Grassy Mountain?”

The topic has caused a divide in the community. “Coal mining built the Crowsnest Pass,” said Bonnie Castellarin with Citizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal. “At that time, it was a very thriving community and as the mines closed, it has definitely hurt our community.”

Others say the mine would impact and destroy the environment, harm wildlife and worsen drinking water quality. “I’m a sixth-generation Albertan,” said country music singer Corb Lund. “I personally drink the water. So does my family, so do my friends, so do our animals. And so, this is something that’s very personal and in my backyard.”

