EU Blasts KP Chair’s Comments, Plenary’s Lack of Progress – by Leah Meirovich (Rapaport Magazine – November 20, 2024)

The European Union (EU) has called out the behavior of Kimberley Process (KP) chair Ahmed Bin Sulayem at the most recent plenary, as well as the meeting’s failure to address a long-standing concern.

The union was disappointed that the plenary, which took place from November 11 to 15, failed to address the implications of the Russian war against Ukraine on the global rough-diamond sector for the third year, it said Monday. The omission has a detrimental impact on the credibility of the KP and on the reputation of natural diamonds, undermining consumer confidence, the EU explained.

“Following the continued objection from Russia to address the issue within the KP, the EU, in coordination with G7 [Group of Seven], has put in place a ban on Russian diamonds that aims to deprive Russia of an important revenue fueling its war of aggression on Ukraine,” an EU spokesperson explained.

