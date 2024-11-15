Osisko Metals shares rise on 53% resource boost at Gaspé copper project – by Staff (Mining.com – November 15, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Osisko Metals (TSX-V: OM) shares rose on Friday after the company announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Gaspé copper project, near Murdochville, in Quebec.

The updated estimate includes pit-constrained resources comprising 824 million tonnes grading 0.34% copper-equivalent in the indicated category and 670 million tonnes grading 0.38% copper-equivalent in the inferred category.

This represents a 53% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported indicated resource and a 100-fold increase in copper-equivalent metal content in inferred resources. Following the update, shares of Osisko Metals rose 6.5% by 12:10 p.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of $44.6 million.

