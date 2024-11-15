Is the New Natural-Diamond Marketing Campaign ‘Worth the Wait’? – by Leah Meirovich (Rapaport Magazine – November 11, 2024)

Natural diamonds have taken a big hit in the past few years. From the highs and lows of Covid-19 spending on luxury, to economic uncertainty and an oversupply in the midstream that has led to a persistently weak market, prices and demand have dropped. And that’s before you consider the effect of the younger demographic’s growing interest in lab-grown.

With significant obstacles to overcome, those in the trade have been looking for a solution to reengage Millennials, Gen Z and up-and-coming Gen Alpha consumers with the wonder, rarity and magic of a natural diamond. Enter De Beers and Signet Jewelers.

The miner and the US retailer, which owns banners such as Kay, Jared, Zales and James Allen, have teamed up to launch a new marketing campaign called “Worth the Wait,” intended to capture consumer attention and reignite desire for natural diamonds. Yet does the campaign live up to its hype? We asked our readers for their opinions, and boy did they weigh in.

For the rest of this article: https://rapaport.com/analysis/is-the-new-natural-diamond-marketing-campaign-worth-the-wait/