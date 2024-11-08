Trump’s win is a clear signal that the American left is lost – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – November 8, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

The Democrats have lost the confidence of the people

As the narratives around Donald Trump’s Republican election victory over Democrat Kamala Harris unfold over many conflicting streams, two stand out as perhaps the most important and meaningful indicators of the significance of the results.

One is the reaction of stock markets as investors jumped in realization that the U.S. economy may remain a largely market-driven and private affair outside the grasp of government. The other thread in the post-election narratives is the realization that the American left has lost the confidence of the people.

That the left is lost is evident in the flow of commentary from Democratic and other activists who are now agonizing as they realize that the party’s embrace of myriad social and economic ideas — from woke genderism to extreme climate agendas and zillion-dollar industrial policy interventions — failed to win voter support.

