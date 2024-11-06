Quebec Mining Act reform – by Francois Brabant and David Gravel (Canadian Mining Journal – October 29, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

A breakdown of Bill 63, an act to amend the Mining Act and other provisions

On May 28, 2024, Bill 63, a proposed amendment to the Mining Act, was presented to the National Assembly (Quebec). Bill 63 marks the first significant reform of the Mining Act since 2013 and is deemed by the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) to aim at enhancing transparency, improving land use coordination, providing a better framework for exclusive exploration rights, raising environmental requirements, maximizing the benefits of extracted mineral resources, and increasing overall efficiency for the entire Quebec mineral industry.

This change, along with the recent introduction of the new Impact Exploration Authorization (IEA), which came into effect in May 2024, reflects the Quebec government’s overall aim at modernizing mining laws in Quebec to further protect the environment and local communities.

Changes with respect to mining rights

Among the many significant updates brought by Bill 63, a considerable change consists of the replacement of the term “claim” with “exclusive exploration right.”

For the rest of this column: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/quebec-mining-act-reform/