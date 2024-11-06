Jack and Adam Lundin are TNM’s Persons of the Year for 2024 – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – November 4, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Sometimes a discovery is so big, it takes generations to discover, define and develop – in order to become a mining district that produces metals for future generations. Over the past two decades, the Lundin Group technical team has found a cluster of giant copper-gold deposits in the Andes – the region that produces 40% of the world’s copper.

Their Vicuña district deposits include Filo Corp.’s (TSX: FIL) Filo del Sol and Lundin Mining‘s (TSX: LUN) Josemaria in San Juan province, Argentina; and NGEx Minerals’ (TSX: NGEX) 69%-owned Los Helados in Chile’s Region III, plus its Lunahuasi discovery in San Juan.

And this year, the younger generation led by brothers Jack and Adam Lundin made a $4.8-billion deal with the world’s biggest miner, BHP (NYSE: BHP; LSE: BHP; ASX: BHP) that’s likely to catapult base metals producer Lundin into the copper big leagues. That’s why The Northern Miner has named Jack, the company’s president and CEO, and Adam, Lundin’s chair, our Persons of the Year for 2024.

