Monument will pay tribute to stack, says Vale Base Metals (Northern Ontario Business – October 28, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Thousands of Sudburians voted on trio of options following superstack’s decommissioning

Vale Base Metals said it will build a monument to its famed superstack, following feedback from the Sudbury community.

In an Oct. 25 social media post, the Brazilian nickel miner said that was the preferred option that emerged after thousands of community members voted on three potential options to pay tribute to the decommissioned stack.

“The Sudbury community has spoken, and the iconic Vale Base Metals superstack will be commemorated with a monument in its honour,” the company said in its post. “Votes were submitted online and in-person at our Sudbury Open House at Dynamic Earth on Sept. 25. Over 5,000 votes were cast, and the monument proposal emerged as the clear winner!”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/monument-will-pay-tribute-to-stack-says-vale-base-metals-9712612