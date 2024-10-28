Cree hold ‘eye-opening’ discussions on how development happens in northern Quebec – by Cole Bosum (CBC News North – September 27, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Leaders meet with Cree traditional hunters and trappers last week to talk development

How development happens in Cree communities and who benefits was front and centre at a recent meeting between Cree leaders and many hunters, trappers and land users from the inland communities in northern Quebec.

Close to 300 hunters and tallymen, as traditional land users are called in Quebec, were registered for the meeting that happened in Mistissini last week, but organizers say closer to 500 were in the room. “The meeting for me was a real eye-opening experience,” said Mandy Gull-Masty, the grand chief of the Cree nation in northern Quebec.

“We had such a high level of participation, there was so much engagement.” The Cree Nation Government, along with the Cree Trappers Association organized and hosted the meeting.

Wide range of opinions

It was held after a group of concerned land users openly criticized their local and regional leaders and demanded more transparency and involvement in how development happens in Eeyou Istchee. Eeyou Istchee is the traditional name for the Cree territory in northern Quebec.

