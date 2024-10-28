China Tries to Blot out Tibetan Criticism of Mining Firm’s Damage to the Environment – by Duncan Bartlett (The Diplomat – October 28, 2024)

https://thediplomat.com/

Chinese censors are trying to prevent people from viewing posts that allege severe environmental damage in Tibet caused by sand mining. A young Tibetan man named Tsowo Tsering initiated the online discussion with a video post, delivered in Mandarin. In it, he says he is speaking from Ngawa Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

He shares video footage that he says proves the severe impact of activities by a Chinese mining company on his community. Tsowo Tsering claims that “large amounts of sand have been recklessly mined, leading to serious soil erosion in the surrounding areas. This endangers the foundations of residents’ homes.”

Tsering alleges that Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company has been conducting large-scale sand extraction in the region since May 2023, under the pretense of road construction. Tsering states that the local Ecological Protection Bureau acknowledged the illegality of the mining operations but imposed only token penalties, allowing the destructive activities to continue.

